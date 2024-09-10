The War on Genius: Literature and Its Systems

From Political Currents By Ross Barkan: What is a novel, or any work of art, but the product of its time, of commerce? What is it but another colorful consumer unit, to be slid dutifully on a shelf or hawked through the internet? I’ve been mulling, of late, actions and reactions, the trope of the lone genius and the trope of systems. One held very long in the culture before being defenestrated, in academia at least, over the last several decades. The other is now dominant—at least, among those in the know, those who still analyze literature. In a systems conception, the genius of creation is disregarded and dismissed; no lone spark could truly emerge, no individual could labor, by herself, to write the novels, poems, or plays that endure across the ages, or even get remembered a decade after publication. Christian Lorentzen’s essay in Granta on Dan Sinykin’s otherwise acclaimed book, Big Fiction: How Conglomeration Changed the Publishing Industry and American Literature, strikes at the heart of this sociology of literature, which is well-intentioned, fascinating, and wrongheaded in an obvious enough way: it can say very little about what’s inside the actual books.

Sinykin, an assistant professor of English at Emory University, proposes reading literature through the publisher’s colophon, which is the little logo on the spine that tells you if the book came from W.W. Norton or Knopf or Penguin Random House or somewhere else. “Aesthetics double as strategy. Author and publishing house might be—often are—in tension, a tension that plays out between a book’s lines,” Sinykin writes. “I linger over books in these pages, reading them through the colophon’s portal, in light of the conglomerate era. I show how much we miss when we fall for the romance of individual genius. In novels, the conglomerate era finds its voice.”

Lorentzen calls this perspective “disgusting” and I’m inclined to agree, if I would prefer an adjective like “misguided” or “dispiriting.” Aesthetics is reduced to a sales strategy and the pleasure of reading itself, as Lorentzen argues, is equated to being duped by a marketing campaign. The professionals who work in book publishing are fine, industrious people, and a novel doesn’t merely exist because an individual conceives of it and tosses it into the world (though in the era of self-publishing, this can be true.) The conglomeration era, which began in earnest in the second half of the twentieth century—when smaller publishers began getting gobbled up by larger publishers, and corporations came to be dominant—did impact which books appeared in print and which didn’t, though it’s difficult to say a meaningful aesthetic revolution was brought about this way. The primary change in publishing, I’d argue, that has come in the new century is the diminishment of risk-taking on the side of literary fiction, the abandonment of the concept of a publishing house propping up and nurturing a young literary career, and the end of a certain trust that was invested in individual editors—Sonny Mehta, Gordon Lish, Gary Fisketjon, and a young Toni Morrison come to mind—to curate lists to their taste. This is not the focus of Sinykin’s survey, which takes a much cheerier look at the human beings who devised publicity strategies, retail models, and even book tours. “Conglomerate authorship” is what he writes about and what he believes in, ultimately. The authorship, he argues, we attribute to individual writers is merely a process diffused among the “conglomerate superorganism.”

We are all, in one sense, the products of systems; writers, in particular, are impacted by what is around them and can conform their works to the pressures of a market, the demands of an editor or an agent, or merely peer pressure. Certainly, novels centered around the ugliness of men are on the decline, and there are many reasons why, including a marketplace and editorial bureaucracy that has less regard for these stories than they once did. What this does not mean, though, is that authorship should be downplayed to such a degree that the existence of singular talent independent of a publishing machine’s input is regarded as nearly impossible. I quote John Pistelli, here, on Sinykin’s dismissal of that romantic genius: “just because you’re not doesn’t mean nobody is!”

