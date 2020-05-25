Bodies 9 People Found in Telangana, Appear to Be Foul Play

DESPARDES — Bodies of nine people were found in a well on the outskirts of Warangal in the Telangana state of India.

It appeared seven of them had been dragged and thrown into the water body, said a forensic expert on Sunday virtually ruling out suicide as the probable cause of death.

Of the nine bodies, five were found on Friday and four on Thursday — six belonged to a family. “They belong to Bengal and Bihar and (were) working at a cold storage,” said a tweet with a video clip.

Police has stepped up the probe and forensic analysis was also underway in the case which has rattled the southwestern state whose capital is Hyderabad.

It indicates foul play, there are scratch injuries on the bodies, the forensic expert said.

The forensic expert, who visited the crime scene as part of the investigation citing preliminary tests, said that the seven of nine people had scratch injuries and appeared to have been “dragged” and “thrown” into the well.

Forensic reports are expected in 10 days, the forensic expert told media on Sunday, adding after examining the crime scene it appears that the deaths were not suicides.

“We have preserved all organs and the same were sent to forensic science laboratory (FSL) for examination… some two or three persons might have been involved in the crime. There are scratch injuries on the bodies,” he said.

“It appears that they were thrown into the water… There were no injuries on the child’s body. We are awaiting the forensic report (to ascertain) whether they were poisoned. It didn’t appear as if they committed suicide,” the expert, who performed the post-mortem said.

Police sources said at least two people were picked up for questioning.

In an unrelated report, Telangana districts are seeing Covid-19 cases rise as thousands of migrant workers come home, keeping health officials on tenterhooks.

Originally reported by India Today, Times of India