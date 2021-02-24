A Song in Bengali and Urdu (Video)

Internet Magazine
22nd Year of Alternative to Breaking News, Report
This song was originally composed in Bengali by Hemant Mukherjee, an eminent Kolkata musical figure. The same tune was later used in a Bollywood movie –with Urdu translation. A rare handful of such Bengali artistes still survive.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.