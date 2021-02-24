Arts Video

A Song in Bengali and Urdu (Video)

February 24, 2021
dp2021

Read in your language:

This song was originally composed in Bengali by Hemant Mukherjee, an eminent Kolkata musical figure. The same tune was later used in a Bollywood movie –with Urdu translation. A rare handful of such Bengali artistes still survive.

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *