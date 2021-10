BLAST FROM THE PAST: Dil dhoond raha hai on Binaca Geet Mala.

Binaca Geetmala was a weekly countdown show of top filmi songs from Indian cinema. It was popular and had millions of listeners in the region. Binaca Geetmala was broadcast on Radio Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) from 1952 to 1988 and then shifted to the All India Radio network in 1989 where it ran until 1994.