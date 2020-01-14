British Pakistani Entrepreneur Invests in After-School Math, English Education Startup

DESPARDES — Karachi-based Ed-tech startup Dot & Line have successfully closed their seed round with an additional investment from London-based entrepreneur Zeeshah Shah.

Founded in 2015 by two LSE (London School of Economics) alumni Maheen Adamjee and Lina Ahmed, Dot & Line is a tech-based network of female tutors who deliver after-school classes in Mathematics and English from their homes.

The seed round was led by Pakistan’s leading VC fund Sarmayacar and Silicon Valley-based private investor and technology industry veteran Hasan Rizvi, the former Executive Vice President of Oracle in California.

Seed round refers to a series of related investments in which 15 or less investors “seed” a new company with anywhere from $50,000 to $2 million in funds. This money is often used to support initial market research and early product development.

Tutors and specialists include PhDs from leading universities and top schools.

Their tutoring (KG to Grade 7) is able to show a 40% increase in student learning outcomes within 4 months, while earning PKR 24,000 ($150) to PKR 72,000 ($450) every month by delivering the program without leaving their home.

The start-up has grown its network of teaching centers to 200 locations, spanning major cities across Pakistan, specially Karachi, Lahore and Faisalabad.

It has also expanded its offering by launching an English Program to complement its flagship Math Program.

Till date, Dot & Line has successfully helped over 900 students overcome their learning challenges with Math and English.