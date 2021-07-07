Chat With an Activist of Islamabad’s Aam Aadmi Party (Video)

IRSHAD SALIM: His name is Arshad Sulaihri, an activist of Islamabad-based Aam Aadmi Party (Common Man’s Party) –it’s a coincidence that the party he belongs to and claims to be one of its founders, has the same name as the one in Indian Capital New Delhi.

Sulaihri makes his case for transforming the form and substance of Pakistan politics bottom up –during this 5 minute conversation:

The young gentleman talked more about solutions (in his view) than venting problems. That was for me a solution-centric chat and therefore refreshing.