‘Corona is Like Your Wife’, an Indonesian Minister Says (Video)

A 15-second video has gone viral –it shows Indonesian Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mr. Menko Polhukam saying, “Corona is like your wife, initially you try to control it then realized you can’t, then you learn to live with it.”

“Not really. It’s a vampire for now”, says an observer, adding that India is a case in point; “the ‘wife’ vampire is on a killing spree.”

“The minister is a comic…many women and men too were upset,” a Gulf analyst said.

Coronavirus cases in Indonesia

ALSO READ: Malaysia Certifies Rain as Halal