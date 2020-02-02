Coronavirus Update: 11,800 Cases Including 100+ Outside of China

DESPARDES — Thailand has reportedly seen promising results after treating a coronavirus patient with a mix of two antiviral drugs which are usually used to treat HIV.

Medics tested the drug mix on a patient who was in a ‘serious condition’ with the disease and within 48 hours they were declared disease-free, reports Bloomberg.

The drugs, originally used for HIV and influenza treatment, were a success according to a medical briefing given by Dr Kriangsak Attipornwanich.

New Chinese city locked down over virus, first foreign death reported

AFP: China imposed a lockdown Sunday on a major city far away from the epicenter of a coronavirus epidemic, as its death toll from the disease soared to 304 and the first foreign fatality was reported in the Philippines.

The events added to deepening concerns about the potential for the virus to spread, as more governments around the world closed their borders to people from China.

Since emerging out of the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the coronavirus has infected nearly 14,500 people across China and reached 24 countries.

Many of the infections overseas have been of people who had traveled from Wuhan, an industrial hub of 11 million people, or surrounding areas of Hubei province.

The person who died in the Philippines was a 44-year-old man from Wuhan, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the epidemic a global health emergency.

China has embarked on unprecedented efforts to contain the virus, which is believed to have jumped to humans from a Wuhan animal market and can be transmitted among people in a similar fashion to the flu.