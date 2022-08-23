UPDATE on Imran Khan: Slapped With ‘Terrorism Charges’

IRSHAD SALIM — The United Nations (UN) chief has called for an independent and impartial legal process for former PM Imran Khan who has been charged with anti-state rhetoric. Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a press briefing was asked to comment on the recent situation in Pakistan. He said, “The Secretary‑General is aware of the charges brought against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and he emphasizes the need for a competent, independent and impartial legal process.”

A police report aka first information report (FIR) was registered against the former prime minister under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for saying that he and his party would sue an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital on August 20. “We will not spare you. We will sue you,” Khan said in the speech that named the police chief and the judge involved in the case against his aide Shahbaz Gill. Several independent observers say Gill was ‘tortured’.

On Sunday, in a major boost and a huge margin, Khan’s party PTI was handed a huge win –it retained its mandate from the constituency in Karachi, the country’s biggest city and economic power house. The win comes a week before the local bodies elections in the city. This gave setback to the key contestant Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) which was enjoying the support of the ruling parties at the Center.

For Khan, his followers and supporters, the big win is a score card of where the nation stands.

Khan’s movement for change, and call for elections have been drawing active support from the populace –they comprise all genders, ages, ethnicity, the educated and the middle-class, plus his traditional support base: the overseas Pakistanis.

They are by all accounts not extremists or militants…”more than 70 percent of the population back Khan, and his rallying cry for a just, equitable and rule of law driven society finds resonance countrywide, a political observers tells DesPardes.

Head winds, tail winds for Khan

“If Khan is actually arrested, all bets would be off and the country could see heightened risks of political violence in major cities,” Michael Kugelman, the deputy director of the Asia Program at the Woodrow Wilson Center tells TIME. “Khan enjoys backing from a rabid support base that would not sit quietly.” More here.

A buildup of narratives’ sharing for weeks on social media, characterizing Khan as a narcissist, a cult leader, and a fitna (divider) has been observed via-a-vis Khan a hero, a challenger, and ‘not a slave, absolutely not’ narratives held by his supporters.

Asked to further comment on chances of Khan being docked, the political observer cites Aitzaz Ahsan’s (renowned lawyer, scholar, and political thinker) famous oft-repeated quote that, “If there is anything predictable in Pakistan politics it is its past”.

