Hats Off to Nafees Bhai’s Four Snippets (Video)

IRSHAD SALIM from Islamabad — Nafees Bhai would be hardly noticeable or recognizable if I ran into him on a street in any major city of Pakistan. He’s a newsmaker. Googling any news or writeup on him however yields no result –at least for me. May be it’s an unlucky day for me. BUT by all counts which matter to me and many Nafees Bhai is an unsung hero: His telegraphic snippets give goose bumps to me and to many I suspect. He’s on YouTube with his poetry (shayari) –these hit the nerves and their beauty is skin deep. Hats off to him:

Adding all of these Nafees Bhai’s snippets, unravels the agony of ghareeb (poor) ghayyur (proud) awam (masses). Others who are not on the fringe may disagree. This is where the “Ehsaas (Empathy) Program” of PM Khan kicks in though. It’s pushing (inconveniently and to many’s discomfort) discernible albeit intangible changes and bringing awareness in the urbanized society here –economic goodies and baddies and tangibles and doo dats though remain apples and oranges in the electronic media — the daily political tik toks are fodder for yielding higher Nelson Ratings, which in turn dictate their dollars & cents and sense & sensibilities most of the time go out the window.

Haven’t watch these for more than a decade now.

“It’s all about economy stupid” says a political activist to me. I hear you my friend. God Bless you.