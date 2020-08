Instagram artist Becca Saladin transformed famous faces from the past into modern-day people — and the results are stunning. Here are few:

Nefertiti (left) was an Egyptian queen and the Great Royal Wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. Nefertiti and her husband were known for a religious revolution, in which they worshiped one god only, Aten, or the sun disc. This is how the ancient beauty queen would/could look like (right pic) if she lived today! Our electronic media could probably find one look alike!

‘Alexander the Great’ 2400 years back (left) and now (right)! His penchant for reaching the “ends of the world and the Great Outer Sea” brought him to the northwest part of the sub-continent (Punjab and Afghanistan) around 326 BC. Alexander died on his way back from the subcontinent. The “dreamer” looks for real!

Julius Caesar (12 July 100 BC – 15 March 44 BC) was a Roman general and statesman (left) who played a critical role in the events that led to the demise of the Roman Republic and the rise of the Roman Empire. This is how he would look like if he lived today –as the world turns!

Cleopatra (left) was born in Egypt; This is how she would/could look like today (right pic, cool no?). Her family origins are traced to Macedonian Greece and Ptolemy I Soter, one of Alexander the Great’s generals. Ptolemy took the reigns of Egypt after Alexander’s death in 323 B.C., and he launched a dynasty of Greek-speaking rulers that lasted for nearly three centuries. Despite not being ethnically Egyptian, Cleopatra embraced many of her country’s ancient customs and was the first member of the Ptolemaic line to learn the Egyptian language. According to “10 Little Known Facs About Cleopatra“, it’s likely that her own parents were brother and sister. In keeping with this custom, Cleopatra eventually married both of her adolescent brothers, each of whom served as her ceremonial spouse and co-regent at different times during her reign.

The Mona Lisa (left): likely of an Italian noblewoman painted between 1503 and 1506; however, Leonardo Da Vinci may have continued working on it as late as 1517. The The Mona Lisa is one of the most valuable paintings in the world — has the highest known insurance valuation in history, and is the most parodied work of art in the world. The noblewoman would/could probably look like (right pic) if she lived today. Alas, days of nobility it’s said are over!

Napoleon Bonaparte (left) was a French statesman and military leader –he became a general at the age of 24 and became famous during the French Revolution. He was Emperor of the French as Napoleon I from 1804 until 1814 and again briefly in 1815. The Battle of Waterloo, which took place in Belgium on June 18, 1815, marked the final defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte, who conquered much of Europe in the early 19th century. Who’s next?

Bas Uterwijk, an Amsterdam-based artist, uses AI to create stunning portraits of historical figures and monuments such as the Statue of Liberty (Lady Liberty on the left). The right pic is stunning –a melancholic personification still stilled in time. Lady Liberty still lives. On Instagram, he details the many variations that go into creating his work.

Niccolo Machiavelli was an Italian diplomat, philosopher and writer, best known for The Prince, written in 1513. He has often been called the father of modern political philosophy or political science. His three often cited quotes: It is better to be feared than loved, if you cannot be both; Men judge generally more by the eye than by the hand, for everyone can see and few can feel. Every one sees what you appear to be, few really know what you are; Politics have no relation to morals. Ahem!

Jane Austen (16 December 1775 – 18 July 1817): An English novelist known primarily for her six major novels including “Pride and Prejudice” and “Sense and Sensibility”. Most of her novels interpret, critique and comment upon the British landed gentry. These novels’ plots often explore the dependence of women on marriage in the pursuit of favorable social standing and economic security –specially south of the Tropic of Cancer, e.g. South Asia, Middle East. If she lived today this is how she would/could look like (right pic) — her deep, telling, insightful eyes stand out timeless.

