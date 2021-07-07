Environment World

Imran’s Wired Animal Sculptors on World Environment Day

July 7, 2021
dp2021

Read in your language:

Islamabad-based young artist Imran from Hunza spent 60 days on rooftop doodling with wires, sometime rewiring them, to give forms and substance to his imagination.

June being the month for World Environment Day, Imran finished these animal sculptures just in time for an exhibit, with lots of hard work and patience. These artworks are cool. Young and restless but energetic Imran may not be there yet to have caught the attention of many, but he’s closer than he was yesterday.

All the best imagineer.

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *