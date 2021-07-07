Imran’s Wired Animal Sculptors on World Environment Day

Islamabad-based young artist Imran from Hunza spent 60 days on rooftop doodling with wires, sometime rewiring them, to give forms and substance to his imagination.

June being the month for World Environment Day, Imran finished these animal sculptures just in time for an exhibit, with lots of hard work and patience. These artworks are cool. Young and restless but energetic Imran may not be there yet to have caught the attention of many, but he’s closer than he was yesterday.

All the best imagineer.