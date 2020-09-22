Erdogan Calls Kashmir ‘a Burning Issue’ at the U.N.

Another major blow to India, according to South Asia observers. Turkish president Erdogan raised Kashmir issue at the United Nations today calling it a “burning issue”.

According to reports, the Turkish President addressed the UN General Assembly via video link and drew the world’s attention to the Kashmir issue, saying that the Kashmir issue is still an important issue and peace in South Asia depends on it.

“The Kashmir conflict which is key to the stability and peace of South Asia is still a burning issue. Steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir further complicated the problem. We are in favor of solving this issue through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations resolutions and specially in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir.”

At last year’s high-level meeting of the General Assembly, Erdogan and Mahatir Mohammed, the then-Prime Minister of Malaysia, had backed Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s stand on the Kashmir issue.

Last year in August, Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status as PM Modi’s government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and annexed the disputed Valley.