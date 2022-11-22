Khan has ‘no issue with whoever is appointed as army chief’

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Sunday said that he has no issue with whoever is appointed as the next army chief, and there will be a surprise for everyone on November 26.

Speaking to a delegation of journalists at his home in Zaman Park, the former premier said, “I know their [incumbent government] plans, but I am planning ahead.” He added that efforts are being made to conduct clean and transparent elections as soon as possible; there is no solution to the country’s problems except for snap polls.

The PTI chief said that messages have been sent to him through President Arif Alvi, adding that talks will take place only after the date given for early elections. “The whole world is aware of their [incumbent rulers] corruption stories. Even after using the entire state machinery against me, they could not find anything except the watch, and I am going to court over the watch issue,” he said. ( Sourced from Dunya News)

Court summons Khan in Toshakhana reference

A trial court in Islamabad issued on Monday a notice to PTI chairman Imran Khan and summoned him tomorrow (November 22) in the Toshakhana Reference, in which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified him.

The reference alleging that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana and proceeds from their reported sales was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition in August. Last month, the ECP had concluded that the former premier had indeed made “false statements and incorrect declarations” regarding the gifts — a ruling that prompted widespread protests by the PTI.

The watchdog’s order said Imran stood disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution. (Sourced from Dawn)

FEATURED VIDEO