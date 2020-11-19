Khan in Kabul Bats For Durable Peace in Region

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan today arrived in restive Afghanistan aiming to bat and bowl with Kabul for durable peace in the neighborhood –the two countries share a long common border and have had a somewhat blow-hot-and-blow-cold relationship for decades until lately.

The two neighbors now to seek a new shared vision to help each other in furtherance of peace and stability in both their countries as well as the wider region.

President Ashraf Ghani would plan a reciprocal visit to Islamabad in the first quarter of 2021.

By 15 December 2020 they are aiming to re-energize joint intelligence services-led work on analyzing, mapping and cooperating against enemies of peace and those undermining the peace process.

By 1st January 2021 they plan a joint proposal for refugees return, elevating and intensifying treatment of this issue, to the point where credible and progressive action can start to be taken.

By 1st January 2021, the two countries plan a joint proposal to further regional connectivity, in a way which strengthens both Afghanistan and Pakistan, but also the wider region.

Khan’s one day visit to Kabul involved discussions which “were forward looking and focused on ever deeper, broader and more meaningful bilateral relations that are beneficial for the people of the two countries,” tweeted Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan.

Khan also took pictures with the Afghanistan cricket team –the British game equivalent to Baseball which is a popular national sport in the two countries and in other countries of South Asia.

Pakistan has reportedly assisted Afghanistan develop its national cricket team.

Commenting on the cricketer-turned political leader’s visit, a senior Pakistani defense official tells DesPardes “in recent history, this is the most concerted and sincere push by Pakistan for Afghan peace with all stakeholders on board”.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he’s not authorized to comment officially.

According to him:

Future outlook will depend upon Biden administration, as to how they view the Afghan peace process. My only fear is that Afghan future may not fall prey to Sino-US rivalry. An unstable Afghanistan feeds into insecurity within Pakistan and an unstable Pakistan impedes CPEC (Sino access to Indian Ocean). Pakistan has taken tangible measures to secure its internal security front by routing out terrorist sanctuaries on its land and fencing Pak-Afghan border, hence chances of any large scale violence spilling over from Afghan are rather remote and few. Pakistan and China need to engage Afghanistan to wean it away from Indian influence ( Modi anti-Muslim polices should be a big driver) and make it economically viable so that Afghanistan should be able to stand on its feet and shun US aid/assistance.

An Islamabad-based analyst takes a cautious shot at Khan’s visit, saying the visit to Afghanistan is largely symbolic in nature. In his view, “Kabul regime is waiting for new signals from Washington DC as many elements there were not happy with US giving Pakistan a larger role in peace process”. According to him, President-elect Joe Biden, “an old hand, will reassess Afghan policy and may seek to pressurize Pakistan that will strain ties with Ghani govt”.

Michael Kugelman, Deputy director Asia Program South Asia and senior associate at The Wilson Center says in his latest piece that “both Donald Trump and Joe Biden hold similar views about the region—an island of accord in a sea of partisan-driven discord”.

“They both back the peace process in Afghanistan and support the withdrawal of US troops. And they both envision a workable relationship with Pakistan that emphasizes Islamabad’s efforts to combat terrorism and its assistance in Afghan peace talks”.

Developing…