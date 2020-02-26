Modi’s Gujarat Model Reaches Delhi: Mosque Set on Fire, Hanuman Flag Hoisted on Minaret

13 people including a policeman have been killed and at least 150 injured since violence erupted in Delhi clashes amid Trump’s visit, according to CNN.

DESPARDES — A mosque was set on fire and Hanuman flag was placed on its minaret late Tuesday afternoon in Ashok Vihar locality of North East Delhi — India’s capital.

A mob shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hinduon ka Hindustan [India of Hindus]” paraded around the burning mosque, and a “Hanuman flag” was placed on top of the building, according to the TheWire.

Delhi Feb 25, 2020

Miscreants also looted shops within and around the mosque’s compound. Residents told The Wire that the people looting the shops were not from the locality. Police personnel could not be seen in the locality. Residents alleged that police had removed members of the Muslim community from the locality.

“Very painful for minorities specially Muslims…India (is) slowly descending into communal chaos,” a Pakistani defense analyst says.

Shops were burnt and people armed rival mobs from different communities with sticks in parts of Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, which saw clashes between protesters for and against the controversial citizenship law (CAA) spiral into unprecedented violence in the capital yesterday, The Muslim Mirror reported.