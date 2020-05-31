News, Views, Tweets of Interest Today…

50 Secret Service agents injured in clashes outside White House…

Trump in bunker…

At least 40 cities impose curfews…

St. Patrick’s Cathedral desecrated… Famed DC monuments defaced… Confederate statues targeted…

NYC Looters Target High End Stores In SoHo…

Unrest shifts to Santa Monica as troops take over streets…

Hundreds of people protest in London and Berlin in solidarity with demonstrations in the U.S. over the death of George Floyd…

Protesters march on US embassy in London chanting ‘I can’t breathe’…

NYPD officer plows into crowd…

Journalists covering protests find themselves under attack…

Why cash has become the new Typhoid Mary…

“Two Brooklyn lawyers, including an Ivy League graduate corporate attorney face federal charges for tossing a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle.”

Russian space agency calls Trump’s reaction to SpaceX launch ‘hysteria’…

Fears weapons in space…

RACE TO MARS…

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) tweets support on for the Black Lives Matter petition to defund police departments across the US…

San Francisco curfew to be extended indefinitely…

NATION OUT OF CONTROL…

Urban Warfare Spreads…

LA, Seattle, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, NYC, DC…

Philly, Miami, Vegas, Cleveland, Denver, Des Moines, Dallas, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Kansas City…

Pittsburgh, Columbia, Wilmington, Portland, Phoenix, Tampa, MORE…

82nd Airborne on standby to deploy to Minnesota…

Violence Erupts Near White House…

National Guard Deployed…

Secret Service clashes with crowds…

Large crowd chanting ‘fuck the police’ outside Downing Street now, Antifa flag front and center…

Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis…

China says US action on Hong Kong ‘doomed to fail’

Hindu priest beheads man for sacrifice to end coronavirus…

‘Cannabis burned during worship’ by ancient Israelites…

Death of girl in ‘faith healing’ sparks outcry…

Outrage as South Africa law change could put elephants and giraffes on dinner table…

Scientists say apocalyptic bird flu could wipe out half humanity…

Mouse hybrid hailed by scientists as most human yet…

Beijing Hardens Resolve to Defy USA…

Threatens to attack Taiwan…

UNREST IN ATLANTA…

CNN Center vandalized…

Riots in Houston….

Leading scientist warns of pandemic triggered by chicken farms…

Could kill half world’s population…

Russian Jets Intercept Two U.S. Bombers Over Black, Baltic Seas…

Riots break out in several US cities as protests over George Floyd’s death intensify…

Cop who pinned Floyd has ‘murderer’ scrawled outside home…

Maxine Waters blames President Trump for cops killing black people…

Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies…

Trump retweets video saying ‘only good Democrat is dead Democrat’…

MAG: Why Americans Might Not Trust Election Results…

2016 campaign brass warns Trump he’s in trouble for 2020…

Tech billionaires plot sweeping, secret plans to boost Joe…

Big Bankruptcies Sweep US states…

GDP -5%…

TOTAL JOBLESS CLAIMS TOP 40 MILLION…

Why Social Security could be cut next year…

Even In Well-To-Do Communities, Food Pantries See Surge…

US troop pullout from Afghanistan ahead of schedule…

Second Pakistan Navy Corvette PNS Tabuk to be mission ready in 2021…

Voice recorder recovered from Pakistan air disaster…

PM Khan calls for making all previous air accident reports public…

India threatened with Famine after massive Locust Attack in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Bihar and West Bengal…

GDP declines by 10 pct, likely to contract 25 pct in second quarter…

Venezuelans revamp cars to run on cooking gas amid fuel shortages…

NEW WORLD: VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) to Help Sports Fans, Concertgoers Experience Events As If In Crowd…

DISNEY WORLD to require all guests to wear face masks…

Sex Workers Can Get Back to Business in Switzerland, But Sports Remain Prohibited…

Mandatory divorce ‘cooling-off’ period sparks anger in China…

Bill Gates conspiracy theories echo through Africa…

Chinese lawmakers approve a proposal for sweeping new national security legislation in Hong Kong, defying a threat by President Donald Trump to respond strongly…

U.S. deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone…

TOOK 4 MONTHS…

Average American Has Packed On 5 Pounds During Lockdown…

Virus apps expose tension between privacy, need for data…

GOOGLE Sued by Arizona Over Collecting User Location Data…

China Prepares to Fight Coronavirus Lawsuits — by Suing American States…

Riot police flood Hong Kong as protests build…

Anti-Semitic crime in Germany highest level in decades…

8-week-old baby can stand on her own…

Flintstones glider…

Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. Navy patrol aircraft over Mediterranean Sea…

World sacrificed elderly in race to protect hospitals…

103-year-old beats coronavirus, celebrates with BUD LIGHT…

Allies Targeted by Probe Into Spread of Fake News…

Germany clamps down on SINGING over fears…

Islamophobic posts by Indian expats cause UAE princess to hit out…

China deploys two new aircraft carriers to South China Sea…

SAYS ON BRINK OF ‘COLD WAR’ WITH USA…

Beijing: Stop ‘wasting time’ in coronavirus battle…

Pandemic Swells in South America…

Social Unrest Lurking in Chile…

43% British Adults Say They’ve ‘Changed For The Better’ Thanks To Lockdown…

STUDY: Half of coronavirus posts on TWITTER are by bots…

Fortunes of US billionaires grew by $343B since coronavirus crisis…

Grieving dog named Guardian refuses to leave sister’s body on roadside as rescuers arrive…

Parking problem solved, 1930…