News of Interest Aug. 2022

Kissinger Worried About ‘Disequilibrium’…
“We are at the edge of war with Russia and China on issues which we partly created, without any concept of how this is going to end or what it’s supposed to lead to…”
China unleashes newest attack submarine…
Afghan govt gets de facto recognition from India…
Breaks up women’s demo in Kabul…
…by firing into air
Tensions flare between Israel and Hezbollah over disputed gas fields…
Fawad warns tit for tat at Jati Umra if Bani Gala raided…
Italian ambassador inaugurates Beretta firearms store at Karachi…
‘Pakistani elite, anchorpersons fixated on dollar rate; doesn’t help economy’…
FACEBOOK tracking user Internet history, credit card…
Khan announces fresh round of rallies across Pak…
Huge power show in Lahore…
Shehbaz renews offer of charter of economy…
Says ‘no independence without self-reliance’…
RUSHDIE ON VENTILATOR; MAY LOSE EYE…
Stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder…
J.K. Rowling Receives Threat: ‘You Are Next’…
Trump’s new defense for Mar-a-Lago files: Everyone ‘brings home their work from time to time’…
STASH SEIZED FROM MAR-A-LAGO…
‘TOP SECRET’…
Saudi Nuke Probe Resurfaces…
Ex-CIA chief endorses executing leakers of secrets after Trump raid bombshell…
FED’S HUNT FOR STOLEN NUKE DOCS…
11 SETS RETRIEVED..
Search warrant shows Trump under investigation for potential obstruction of justice…
Espionage Act violations…
INDICTMENT REAL POSSIBILITY…
PUNISHMENTS HE COULD FACE…
Wanted man blew himself in Jeddah during arrest; blast injures three officers, Pakistani resident…
Salman Rushdie attacked; stabbed before lecture in New York…
Man storms stage…
Blood splatters on wall…
Airlifted; Still alive…
Pakistan revokes permit for ARY TV over alleged anti-army remark…
Receives Letter of Intent from IMF for $1.177b loan…
Global Population About to Hit 8 Billion, and Some Argue It Is Near Peak…
Family Dinners Thing Of Past? Avg Person Spends 3 A Week With Loved Ones…
Trump Hires #BillionDollar Lawyer…
WAITING ON INDICTMENT…
Ex-FBI special agent says Trump Mar-a-Lago raid arguably ‘most scrutinized warrant’ in US history…
How agents get warrants like the one used at Mar-a-Lago, and what they mean…
PTI distances itself from Gill’s remarks…
Charge him if he’s guilty of going against law: Khan
“I’ll tell people on Aug 13 what true freedom entails”…
Rural Michigan man built his own internet provider to avoid bills…
NORAD tracks Moscow aircraft flying into Alaska air defense zone…
2 Pakistani boxers go missing in Birmingham –after participating in Commonwealth Games…
‘Shock’ after Afghan immigrant is accused of killing four US Muslim men in New Mexico…
Denies involvement…
Suspected ‘Serial Killer’ Allegedly Abused His Family for Years…
Thailand to accept former Sri Lankan president’s visit with no visa…
Pictures of Shahbaz Gill, Khan’s close Aide in jail go viral…
“Israel, India ‘overjoyed’ on my ouster”: Khan
Former Twitter employee found guilty of spying on users for Saudi govt…
FBI searched Melania wardrobe?
TRUMP GOING DOWN LIKE AL CAPONE?
Lawyers Rotate Among Inner Circle as Legal Woes Mount…
Simmering threat of violence…
REPORT: Armed protesters planning to descend on Mar-a-Lago…
Iran Training Russia to Use Its Advanced Drones…
Iranian National Sought to Kill John Bolton, U.S. Says…
Historians warn Biden about ‘dire condition of democracy’ during ‘ferocious lightning storm’: report
Brazilians Killing Monkeys Bcoz Of False Belief Of Connection To Monkeypox…
DATA: Monkeypox disproportionately affecting Black men…
Conspiracy being hatched to ban party: Khan
…and ‘to pit PTI against the army’
‘Global Threat’: Terrorism can destabilize region: Pak Army Chief Gen. Bajwa
Arrives in UK on official trip…
Taliban resurgence in Swat dangerous sign: PTI politico
Afghans Promised a Way Out Still Trapped by Red Tape…
Biden approval rating highest in months…
Why Isn’t He Ever on TV?
Trump pleads the Fifth…
FLASHBACK: ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’: Trump
‘THE MOB TAKES THE FIFTH’…
REPORT: Informer Revealed What Trump Docs Were Hidden, Where…
EX-PRESIDENT FEARS AGENTS ‘PLANTED STUFF’ IN MAR-A-LAGO AFTER 9 HOUR SEARCH…
Facing Gas Cuts, Europe Dims Lights, Cools Pools, Shortens Showers…
Russian gas to Europe cut to 40-year low…
Italy’s ENI to make and export LNG from Congo…
British Gas to import US LNG in 15-yr deal worth $8.5b…
Social Media Fuels White Nationalism and Attracts Young, Violent Men…
Switching Out Salt Could Add Years To Life?
Egg Prices Jump 47% in U.S.!
Modi’s party loses crucial Indian state of Bihar after ally switches sides…
‘It will take more than Modi to finish India’s political dynasties’…
Pak Govt: Khan’s close aide Gill nabbed on ‘sedition charges’…
Says avoided a Sri Lanka-like default crisis’…
ARY critical of govt. pulled off air…
UPDATE: Zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead…
At 75, Pakistan continues to be a crisis-prone state. Why?
Trump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny…
House Republicans to meet with Trump, following Mar-a-Lago FBI raid…
RAID OF THE CENTURY…
Padlocked basement full of documents…
10 BOXES TAKEN…
Supporters Call for Civil War…
Kerik Predicts Assassination…
BIDEN COUGHS THROUGH BILL SIGNING AFTER COVID REBOUND…
Third of Brits face poverty with energy bills set to hit $5,000…
In U.S. Home Inventory Soars at Record Rate With Buyers Pulling Back…
Rich eating more at APPLEBEE’S, IHOP…
$15 French Fries, $18 Sandwiches: Inflation Hits NY…
Antenna TV makes comeback as consumers abandon costly streaming subs…
Researchers Investigating Gigantic Energy ‘Jets’ That Shoot Up to Space…
Khan holds emergency meeting of party confidantes…
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill picked…
‘Kidnapped by men who came in vehicles without number plates’: Fawad Chaudhry…
Gill incident “abduction”: Khan
‘Was approached for minus-Imran formula’, says senior party leader Asad Umar…
Sheikh Rasheed warns against arresting Khan…
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr: No place for me in Pakistan’s non-serious politics…
Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth, scientists say…
STUDY: Brain Not Meant To Be Awake After Midnight…
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in killings of 4 Muslim men in NM…
FBI Raids Home Of Donald Trump…
AGENTS CRACK SAFE…
Former President Calls It ‘Political Persecution’…
Disqualified from holding office ever again? Code on records could bar him…
What-If DC War Game Maps Huge Toll of Future US-China War Over Taiwan…
Beijing sub drone capable of taking out aircraft carriers…
Nagasaki mayor warns of ‘crisis’ on atom bomb anniversary…
Russian TV warns of ‘Armageddon’ at nuke plant, threatens to bomb London…
Viral: Karachi woman slams rulers on skyrocketing retail prices of essentials…
China extends military exercises around Taiwan…
Year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward Beijing…
Lawmakers Look to Digital Dollar to Compete With China…
FACEBOOK seeks to change course as revenue falls…
Shrinking cattle herd signals more pain from high beef prices…
Petrol prices increase in B’Desh by 52 %, highest in country’s 50-yr history…
Protests, hard clashes erupt in several cities…
Seeks China help to repatriate Rohingya refugees…
‘We need the situation to come to an end’…
$4.5b loans sought from IMF…
Third country, after Sri Lanka, Pak to tap IMF…
Nature can affect human well-being in MANY ways…
More critical connections than think…
Saudi Arabia executes 80 prisoners in mass beheading…
Vatican will face UK trial for first time in history…
USA made breakthrough battery discovery — then gave technology to China…
Man Accused of Killing 4 in Ohio Over ‘Mind Control’…
There’s Just One Drug to Treat Monkeypox. Good Luck Getting It…
NY now says HUNDREDS may be infected with polio…
Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers…
In pictures: Israel-Gaza conflict…
BIDEN FREE…
Superhero, lame duck — or both?
VIDEO: The Rise of Hate Speech in Modi’s India…
My Hot, Rowdy Indian Summers at Hindu Youth Camp…
The CIA spy tasked with finding Bin Laden and Zawahiri…
Rupee makes remarkable single day recovery of up to Rs13.5…
Fawad questions FIA’s summons to PTI leaders in funding case…
PTI plans overnight stay at Parade Ground…
Khan to hold public rally in ISB on Aug 13…
Punjab Police jolted by massive reshuffle; transferred officers mostly appointed by previous govt…
Chief Secy wants to leave Punjab ‘with immediate effect’…
VIDEO: From a Village in Punjab to Washington…
Going once, going twice… Pakistan lions up for auction…
Nature can affect human well-being in MANY ways…
More critical connections than think…
Muqtada al-Sadr Wants to Be Iraq’s Ayatollah Khomeini…
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli aggression on Gaza…
Israel bombs residential buildings in Gaza; second day of airstrikes…
Israel will ‘pay a heavy price’, Iran says…
‘Unprecedented’ rain, flooding shuts Death Valley park, swallowing cars, stranding hundreds…
To escape imperial legacies of IMF, World Bank, we need a radical new vision for global economic governance…
US-India joint military exercise to take place near Chinese border…
Four PTI leaders summoned by FIA…
If Khan wins all 9 NA vacant seats, how much will it cost to hold by-polls again?
How photos of Nazis partying at Auschwitz gave rise to new play…
3 Muslim men in Albuquerque were murdered. Police are investigating possible ties to same killer…
This 41-year-old left USA for Bangkok and lives luxurious lifestyle on $8,000 a month…
Wealthy Americans Escape Tax Hikes in Dem Bill But Will Face Beefed-Up IRS…
Could see bruising clash with Sanders…
Credit-card debt soaring…
Danger ahead? Economy has yet to face biggest recession challenge…
White House summons Chinese ambassador as crisis escalates…
Simulating Attack on Island… ‘Sinking American warships’…
Top Taiwan Missile Official Found Dead in Hotel Room…
Fears Japan on front line…
UN chief warns in Hiroshima…
Pelosi Gambit Reshapes Political Risk in Asia…
How many animal species have caught Covid?
Embrace Doing Nothing…
Nicaragua police accuse Catholic Church of attempting to destabilize govt…
100+ ROCKETS FIRED INTO ISRAEL…
…in a rapid response
Iron Dome activated; intercepts the rockets…
‘We are heading to battle’: Militants declare war on Israel…
WARNS: ‘A wider offensive would follow’…
Israel Police Prepare for Unrest –in Mixed Arab-Jewish Cities…
Israel launched air strikes that hit multiple locations in Gaza; fifteen Palestinians killed…
Child among those killed…
‘Sacrificial pawns’ as Israeli election approaches: Observer
Threat of all-out war…
Turkey condemns Israeli airstrikes…
Jordan demands Israel ‘immediately stop’ aggression…
Qatar strongly condemns…
UAE embassy in Tel Aviv urges citizens to exercise extreme caution…
US envoy to Israel: Israel has a right to protect itself… White House calls for calm…
Working to achieve ‘calm’…
Report: Egypt to attempt to mediate ceasefire…
Beijing Tells USA: Can’t ‘treat other countries like George Floyd’…
Cuts climate, military ties with USA…
Fears in Japan of being on front line…
Khan to contest by-elections on nine NA vacant seats…
Summoned by ECP on Aug 23; ‘prohibited funding’…
How and why prohibited & foreign funding not the same…
ECP ready to hold countrywide polls by Oct?
VIDEO: ‘Sub Chalta Hai’…
‘Nawaz must return at the earliest to save his party’: PML-N stalwarts…
As Ukraine, Taiwan Tensions Rage, Pak Envoy to U.S. Warns of Another Crisis…
Army Chief reaches out to UAE, Saudi for bailout…
Mangoes at risk in Pakistan; climate change shrinks harvest…
Erdogan & Putin meet — in Sochi…
McDonald’s Sold 850 Stores in Russia, Lost $1 Billion In Income…
Buffalo man charged after threatening to ‘kill all Blacks’…’
Chaos erupts as SUV drives into Native American parade…
Texas man who attacked Asian family sentenced to 25 years…
BIDEN STILL COVID INFECTED; MORE ISOLATION…
FP Mag: Pakistan Drowning in Debt…
UAE to invest $1b in Pak companies…
100,000 No. Korean soldiers to bolster Russian forces?
NAB bill sails through Senate…
Amendments strengthen PTI allegations…
Coalition govt trying to have ‘sins’ forgiven through NAB amendments: Justice Ahsan…
DAWN editorial: It seems govt wants to protect its own skin rather than revamp NAB…
China sends 100 warplanes to Taiwan drills…
Conducts missile strikes in the Strait…
Carrier group moved towards island…
Poised To Invade Taiwan’s Offshore Islands?
Expert warns ‘Pearl Harbor-style attack’…
Analysts comment…
How Far Will Beijing Go?
Cuts ties with USA…
BAD DOG: Top 5 worst foods that shorten life expectancy…
‘Miracle Molecules’ Discovered: Scientists Find Compound That Reverses Aging…
Woman Shows ‘White Privilege Card’ to Cops Instead of ID, Avoids Ticket…
Growing Russia-Iran space coop. — after Putin’s Tehran visit 2 weeks back…
Russia to launch remote sensing satellite for Iran on 9th Aug…
Kremlin: NATO ‘real threat’ to world order…
REUTERS journalists strike for first time in decades…
FBI arrests former Puerto Rico governor on bribery charges…
NANCY AFTERSHOCKS…
‘Western powers can no longer run amok’…
Pentagon DELAYS another test…
USS Ronald Reagan remains in region…
The Coming War…
Taipei Faces Urgent Fighter Pilot Shortage…
Biden declares monkeypox health emergency…
USA now has world’s biggest outbreak…
Officials debate warnings to limit sex partners…
Most of Africa’s Cases Are From Household Transmission; 40% Women…
Sanctioned Russian Ships Still Doing Business With India…
Minnesota woman’s fingernails dubbed the world’s longest…
Biden tests positive fifth straight day…
Rebound seen even in people who haven’t taken Paxlovid…
Did Pakistan Help U.S. Take Out al-Zawahiri?
PTI questions…
Foreign Office rejects…
Journo Claire Byrne comments…
If it did, Islamabad could see improvement in economic situation, relations with Washington…
Pak rupee makes first major recovery…
I will thank them if they add my name to ECL: Khan
Visits Baba Farid shrine…
Democrat Rashida Tlaib wins Michigan primary…
…despite pro-Israel spending
Likely to return to Congress; 3rd term…
Why are green meteors raining down on New Zealand?
Volcano erupts again near Iceland’s capital…
What will weather be like in metaverse?
STUDY: Sleeping on ‘wrong side of bed’ can ruin your day…
Archaeologists discover ancient ‘ghost footprints’…
Fighting Around Europe’s Largest Power Plant ‘Out of Control’…
Russian Strike force aimed at Zelensky’s hometown…
‘Space probe’ stalking American satellite…
‘Irredeemable’ ‘Batgirl’ movie gets ‘shelved’ by Warner Bros….
US-China ties on a precipice after Pelosi visit to Taiwan…
Beijing fires missiles, encircles island…
Trip a culmination of decades of challenging China…
Blockade begins…
U.S. asks Argentina to seize grounded Iranian plane…
Iran says it can use nukes to turn ‘New York into hellish ruins’…
Russia backs Myanmar junta’s efforts to ‘stabilize’ country, hold polls…
Russian ‘space probe’ stalking American satellite…
French parliament approves Sweden, Finland joining NATO…
Dutch declare shortage in ‘land of water’…
Two largest US water reservoirs at ‘dangerously low levels’; UN warns…
America faces catastrophic teacher shortage…
Beijing Plans Four Days of Military Drills in Areas Encircling Taiwan…
White House scrambles to avoid crisis…
Taipei presidential office hit by cyber attack…
US Carrier Group in South Sea…
Echoes of 1996 crisis…
UN warns humanity ‘one miscalculation away from nuke annihilation’…
State Dept Warns of Possible Retaliation After Killing of Al-Qaeda Chief…
Watching his pattern of life key to his death…
Months of planning before the strike…
Percent of Americans without health coverage hits new low…
Household Debt Surpasses $16 Trillion…
USA targets Putin’s reputed girlfriend…
Did Russia provide funding and support for California secession movement?
Japan Learns to Live With Covid as Locals Flock to Travel Spots…
France lifts all entry restrictions…
WORLD HEADLINES…
First shipment of Ukrainian grain heads to Lebanon…
US says Russia using Ukrainian power plant as ‘nuclear shield’…
BRITISH AIRWAYS stops selling tickets; New travel chaos…
Hackers drain $200 million from crypto startup…
Prohibited funds taken by PTI, says Election Watchdog…
Issues show cause notice; ‘why party funds shouldn’t be confiscated’…
Party got funds from Arif Naqvi, 34 foreign nationals, 351 foreign-based Cos…
‘Unknown accounts’…
Failed to mention 3…
PTI took ownership of its 8 accounts, kept 13 hidden…
‘Khan’s negligence led to the case’…
Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s…
August to offer wide array of astronomy events…
Khan blames ‘neutrals’ for prevailing economic crisis…
Army chief intervened in economic matters due to politicians’ failure: Shujaat
DAWN: It’s for Islamabad, not Rawalpindi, to handle the delay in disbursement of IMF funds…
Will weather economic storm with help of IMF loan: Miftah Ismail
IMF board may meet earlier than expected…
Why Pak will not default…
Biden continues to test positive for corona in rebound…
Governs by Zoom and FaceTime…
Case highlights confusing CDC guidance on ending isolation…
Who was Ayman al-Zawahiri?
US wanted al-Zawahiri ‘even before 9/11’ — here’s why he was so crucial: Retired general
Al-Zawahri taken out…
Drone strike in Kabul…
Taliban calls it ‘violation of intl. principles’…
Trump never wanted to take out top al-Qaeda target al-Zawahiri because he didn’t recognize his name…
From ‘The Girl Next Door’ to ‘Person of Interest’: Afghanistan…
Beijing desperate to avoid having to play a significant role in Afghanistan…
Pelosi All Set to Defy China and Visit Taiwan…
White House Fears…
US Aircraft Carrier, Amphibious Assault Ships Operating Near Taiwan…
Analysts comment…
Blinken says Russia engaged in ‘nuclear saber-rattling’ in U.N. treaty conference speech…
It May Be Too Late to Stop Monkeypox Becoming Endemic…
US cases hit 5,189…
Global Map…
Pakistan forces India to buy F-35 jets from U.S.: Japanese Think Tank
‘Absolutely no way’: Khan on question about Arif Naqvi…
U.S. sanctions UAE-based companies & China for allegedly shipping Iranian oil…
Trump fundraiser says UAE investment was not ‘quid pro quo’…
CNN: PELOSI GOING…
TAIWAN READIES FOR CONFLICT…
CHINA MILITARY WARNING…
MISSILE STRIKE VIDEO…
Musk Father Insists He Isn’t Proud of Him…
Tells Elon to Take Diet Pills…
Invasion of Ukraine Widens Spiritual Rifts Among Christians…
As Kremlin squeezes gas supplies, Germany falling back on coal…
Trump buried Ivana at club for tax break?
MAG: Trump Lawyers Preparing Legal Defenses Against Criminal Charges…
Friendships key to upward mobility?
Tech billionaire Larry Ellison rises to top of Republican donors…
Self-Driving Truck Accident Draws Attention to Safety…
Digital Danger: Harmful Health Effects From Blue Light Worsen With Age…