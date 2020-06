Friday: News, Views, Tweets of Interest…

Wild Lightning Storm Hits Washington Monument…

Spike in coronavirus in Israel’s capital spreads nationwide…

Iran president slams Trump’s ‘shameful’ Bible photo op…

NYT staff revolt over op-ed calling for military force against protesters…

Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 made in Chinese lab…

Generational shift? Historian sees virus encouraging new values…

France to transform surplus wine into hand sanitizer…

‘Mysterious Signals From Space’ Coming From Galaxies Like Ours…

Musk launches another 60 satellites…

5G FEARS: BOOBY TRAPS SET FOR ENGINEERS…

RAZORS, NEEDLES ON TOWERS…

As America rages, the Middle East watches with surprise…

Don’t play with fire, Pakistan’s DG ISPR warns India…

Taliban shadow government prepares for takeover…

Pak Army chief calls for meaningful intl support to resolve long pending disputes within region…

India must stop spreading Hindu nationalism to its global diaspora…

WATCH: Shocking video of a Pakistani taxi driver being verbally assaulted by a seemingly-drunk British man…

Right-wing extremists arrested for planning riots in Vegas…

Chicago Mayor Begs WALMART Not To Abandon City…

Rapper busted after video calls for murder of all cops…

Dallas man loses eye to “non-lethal” police round during George Floyd protest…

Cop threatened to tear gas two-year-old boy?

Movement to defund police gains ‘unprecedented’ support…

Men with no badges or name plates patrol DC…

Are we on brink of revolution?

ANOTHER ONE TURNS…

MATTIS RIPS TRUMP FOR DIVIDING AMERICANS…

PRESIDENT ‘THREAT TO CONSTITUTION’…

PROTEST MAP…

Inspired by U.S. protests, Belgians want colonial king statues removed…

Pregnant elephant dies after eating fruit packed with firecracker…

America headed for post-apocalyptic currency collapse?

Millions Skip Payments; Tidal Wave Of Defaults Looms…

Wall St Warning to Corporate America: Get Cash While You Can…

Batman Joins Protests in Atlanta…

As tensions escalate with China and Pakistan, India faces tests on two fronts at once…

Jews of UAE Tweet Prayer for the State…

China’s Space Program inch forward; Satellites for Tech Experiments, and ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT)…)

Astronaut who spent 197 days on the ISS shows how hard it is to walk on Earth again…

National Guard investigating helicopter use to disperse crowds…

Nuke Detector Flies Mission Amid Unrest…

Scuffles break out during anti-racism protest in London…

Attorney General elevates charges against officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck…

Un-identified military personnel extend White House perimeter…

‘I Was Only in the Bunker for an Inspection’…

MAG: The powerless president…

NYPD struggles to stop violence…

Union Boss: We’re losing the city!

More than 70 cars stolen from dealership…

Forklift used to break into store — in broad daylight…

Looters flee in luxury SUVs…

Men wearing Hawaiian shirts, carrying guns add volatile new element to protests…

The American story, splintered, and those vying to tell it…

Bar employs humanoid robot waiter to serve and take orders…

Man Behind Sweden’s Controversial Strategy Admits He Got Things Wrong…

My rabbit for your detergent? Cubans turn to barter as shortages worsen…

‘JOKER’ Torches Police Car in Chicago…

CIA vets who monitored crackdowns abroad see troubling parallels…

TWITTER Will Only Censor Tweets with ‘Highest Potential Harm’…

Geoengineers to Block Sun?

NYC removes 2,000 trash cans in preparation for more unrest…

Looters pull up in $350,000 Rolls-Royce to ransack store…

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE wrapped in razor wire…

New fencing encircles White House…

Disapproval Higher Than Any First Term President in History…

Biden expected to attend Floyd funeral…

W. BUSH JUMPS IN…

TIKTOK Caught Censoring Blacks…

Twitter says fake “Antifa” account was run by white supremacists…

APPLE TRACKING LOOTED IPHONES…

Brits saved £16.2billion in April – more than triple the usual amount despite millions of workers being on furlough…

Boris Johnson promises UK will provide Hong Kongers path to citizenship…

…nearly three million of them if China imposes a new security law

FLASHBACK: The secret negotiations that sealed Hong Kong’s future…

Congressman recorded at protest: ‘If I didn’t have primary, I wouldn’t care’…

Global experts go head-to-head over claims coronavirus ‘no longer exists clinically’…

U.S. DEATHS: 106,180…

AMERICA SICK MAP…

WORLD SICK MAP…

Israeli soldier arrested after threatening Netanyahu…

As Iran Lifts Lockdown, Coronavirus Cases Return to Peak Level…

Greek tourism minister says all foreign visitors welcome…

CHINA DECLARES: USA a ‘Failed State,’ Trump Could Drop ‘Atomic Bomb’ on Rioters…

Shock Video Shows Middle Schoolers Reenacting Death Of George Floyd!

COPS DROP TO KNEE BEFORE PROTESTERS…

POLICE CHIEF: I knelt to show black lives matter…

Trudeau Takes 22-Second Pause When Asked About Trump…

Military Helicopters Used to Disperse Protesters…

Gravediggers in Brazil cannot keep up with deaths…

World outrage grows; EU ‘shocked, appalled’…

Vandals target a Mercedes-Benz garage in California…

Antidepressant Falls Into Shortage…

Mississippi Named Least Safest States In USA…

Crowd grows in Paris… Amsterdam, Dublin…

Demonstrations stretch to distant New Zealand…

Indian troops kill 15 Kashmiri youth in 24 hours…

WATCH | Coyote woods: Wild animal enjoys playing golf…

DC WARZONE…

GEORGE WILL: Assume worst yet to come…

First NYC Curfew Since 1943…

Ironically, Baltimore Leads Way Among Most PEACEFUL Protests!

Gun sales surge 80%…

Social Media Becomes Battleground Over Street Violence…

Unrest most widespread in USA since 1968…

Duterte Paying Filipinos to Move From City to Countryside…

BET FOUNDER SAYS US GOVT. SHOULD PAY $14 TRILLION IN SLAVE REPARATIONS!

Independent Autopsy Shows Floyd Died Of Homicide By Asphyxiation…

Ex-BEATLES Manager Paid Millions to Boost Chinese Regime in USA…

Mystery Over Mass Elephant Deaths; Unexplained Fatalities Rise to 110…

Spain reports NO deaths for first time since March…

Trump to invoke Insurrection Act?

CALLS GOVS WEAK, FOOLS, JERKS…

Republican senators concerned at handling…

MILITARY ROLLS INTO DC…

Hong Kong police rejects application by organizers for an annual candlelight vigil marking the anniversary this week of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown…

China Rips Trump for ‘Hiding’ During Protests…

Talk to Demonstrators Like You Urged Beijing…

Iran berates over killing, slams racism…

Chicago Police Radio Disrupted; Music Blared Over Frequencies…

Man Threatened To Unleash ‘Riot Control Bees’…

UK: Sex during lockdown with someone outside your household is illegal…

WHITE HOUSE PANIC ROOM FIVE STORIES BELOW GROUND!

50 Secret Service agents injured in clashes outside White House…

Trump in bunker…

At least 40 cities impose curfews…

St. Patrick’s Cathedral desecrated… Famed DC monuments defaced… Confederate statues targeted…

NYC Looters Target High End Stores In SoHo…

Unrest shifts to Santa Monica as troops take over streets…

UPDATES…

PROTEST MAP…

New Ebola outbreak…

Apocalyptic swarm of mutant ticks invade Russia…

Hundreds of people protest in London and Berlin in solidarity with demonstrations in the U.S. over the death of George Floyd…

Protesters march on US embassy in London chanting ‘I can’t breathe’…

NYPD officer plows into crowd…

Journalists covering protests find themselves under attack…

Why cash has become the new Typhoid Mary…

“Two Brooklyn lawyers, including an Ivy League graduate corporate attorney face federal charges for tossing a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle.”

Russian space agency calls Trump’s reaction to SpaceX launch ‘hysteria’…

Fears weapons in space…

RACE TO MARS…

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) tweets support on for the Black Lives Matter petition to defund police departments across the US…

San Francisco curfew to be extended indefinitely…

NATION OUT OF CONTROL…

Urban Warfare Spreads…

LA, Seattle, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, NYC, DC…

Philly, Miami, Vegas, Cleveland, Denver, Des Moines, Dallas, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Kansas City…

Pittsburgh, Columbia, Wilmington, Portland, Phoenix, Tampa, MORE…

82nd Airborne on standby to deploy to Minnesota…

Violence Erupts Near White House…

National Guard Deployed…

Secret Service clashes with crowds…

Large crowd chanting ‘fuck the police’ outside Downing Street now, Antifa flag front and center…

Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis…

China says US action on Hong Kong ‘doomed to fail’

Hindu priest beheads man for sacrifice to end coronavirus…

‘Cannabis burned during worship’ by ancient Israelites…

Death of girl in ‘faith healing’ sparks outcry…

Outrage as South Africa law change could put elephants and giraffes on dinner table…

Scientists say apocalyptic bird flu could wipe out half humanity…

Mouse hybrid hailed by scientists as most human yet…

Beijing Hardens Resolve to Defy USA…

Threatens to attack Taiwan…

UNREST IN ATLANTA…

CNN Center vandalized…

Riots in Houston….

Leading scientist warns of pandemic triggered by chicken farms…

Could kill half world’s population…

Russian Jets Intercept Two U.S. Bombers Over Black, Baltic Seas…

Riots break out in several US cities as protests over George Floyd’s death intensify…

Cop who pinned Floyd has ‘murderer’ scrawled outside home…

Maxine Waters blames President Trump for cops killing black people…

Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies…

Trump retweets video saying ‘only good Democrat is dead Democrat’…

MAG: Why Americans Might Not Trust Election Results…

2016 campaign brass warns Trump he’s in trouble for 2020…

Tech billionaires plot sweeping, secret plans to boost Joe…

Big Bankruptcies Sweep US states…

GDP -5%…

TOTAL JOBLESS CLAIMS TOP 40 MILLION…

Why Social Security could be cut next year…

Even In Well-To-Do Communities, Food Pantries See Surge…

US troop pullout from Afghanistan ahead of schedule…

Second Pakistan Navy Corvette PNS Tabuk to be mission ready in 2021…

Voice recorder recovered from Pakistan air disaster…

PM Khan calls for making all previous air accident reports public…

India threatened with Famine after massive Locust Attack in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Bihar and West Bengal…

GDP declines by 10 pct, likely to contract 25 pct in second quarter…

Venezuelans revamp cars to run on cooking gas amid fuel shortages…

NEW WORLD: VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) to Help Sports Fans, Concertgoers Experience Events As If In Crowd…

DISNEY WORLD to require all guests to wear face masks…

Sex Workers Can Get Back to Business in Switzerland, But Sports Remain Prohibited…

Mandatory divorce ‘cooling-off’ period sparks anger in China…

Bill Gates conspiracy theories echo through Africa…

Chinese lawmakers approve a proposal for sweeping new national security legislation in Hong Kong, defying a threat by President Donald Trump to respond strongly…

U.S. deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone…

TOOK 4 MONTHS…

Average American Has Packed On 5 Pounds During Lockdown…

Virus apps expose tension between privacy, need for data…

GOOGLE Sued by Arizona Over Collecting User Location Data…

China Prepares to Fight Coronavirus Lawsuits — by Suing American States…

Riot police flood Hong Kong as protests build…

Anti-Semitic crime in Germany highest level in decades…

8-week-old baby can stand on her own…

8-week-old baby can stand on her own pic.twitter.com/wQL9VkvWI4 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 27, 2020

Flintstones glider…

pic.twitter.com/xX68rF4Fmp — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) May 28, 2020

Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. Navy patrol aircraft over Mediterranean Sea…

World sacrificed elderly in race to protect hospitals…

103-year-old beats coronavirus, celebrates with BUD LIGHT…

Allies Targeted by Probe Into Spread of Fake News…

Germany clamps down on SINGING over fears…

Islamophobic posts by Indian expats cause UAE princess to hit out…

China deploys two new aircraft carriers to South China Sea…

SAYS ON BRINK OF ‘COLD WAR’ WITH USA…

Beijing: Stop ‘wasting time’ in coronavirus battle…

Pandemic Swells in South America…

Social Unrest Lurking in Chile…

43% British Adults Say They’ve ‘Changed For The Better’ Thanks To Lockdown…

STUDY: Half of coronavirus posts on TWITTER are by bots…

Fortunes of US billionaires grew by $343B since coronavirus crisis…

Grieving dog named Guardian refuses to leave sister’s body on roadside as rescuers arrive…

Parking problem solved, 1930…