IRSHAD SALIM — Open the window a few inches more than is comfortable, says Jane Hirshfield, author of seven books of poetry. I did in pandemic of the aperture. Stepped into a poem one at a time, and agreed to risk.

Having visited the homeland in September/October 2015 –for two months, I braved to pen this:

Here’s one reason…

An unknown hero came up with the telling above. Received it on WhatsApp. When institutional writing fails to translate emoticons, such graphic, music and song and poetry and painting does so sometime, somewhere in the heart. Otherwise:

Circa 1973/1974

Open your window (of your heart and soul), will you…