Pakistan Navy Inducts UAVs and Marine Patrol Aircraft

DESPARDES — The Pakistan Navy (PN) inducted several aerial platforms on 4 January in a ceremony held at Naval Air Station PNS Mehran in Karachi that was also attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

These aerial platforms include at least two LUNA NG UAVs.

The new platforms also include the second of two ATR-72 twin-engine turboprops converted into maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) by Germany-based company Rheinland Air Service (RAS) under a contract signed in 2015, Jane’s 360 reported.

The aircraft, the type of which is known as the RAS 72 Sea Eagle, was handed over to the PN after being introduced to the general public at the Paris Air Show 2019, which was held from 17 to 23 June 2019.

In an unrelated report, the Sixth Pak-China joint naval exercise ‘Sea Guardians-2020’ began this week.

Opening ceremony of sixth bilateral exercise Sea Guardians-2020 between Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.

Deputy Commander of Southern Theater Command PLA, Vice Admiral Dong Jun graced the occasion as chief guest. Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq was also present at the occasion.

Exercise Sea Guardians-2020 is aimed at sharing professional experiences on contemporary and non-traditional threats at sea, improve security cooperation and promote safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.