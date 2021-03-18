Pakistan Wants to Enhance Ties with Bangladesh

Pakistan is keen to improve ties with Bangladesh and has called for utilizing all avenues for improving the bilateral relationship.

“Pakistan highly values its ties with Bangladesh and wants to further expand cooperation by using the existing bilateral mechanisms,” President Dr. Alvi said to Pakistan’s High Commis­­sioner to Bangladesh Imran Siddiqui, who called on him at the Presidency on Tuesday.

Mr Siddiqui had been called from Dhaka by Islamabad for consultations on Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebrations –President Alvi wished Bangladesh well on its golden jubilee.

Bangladesh is holding its golden jubilee celebrations from March 17 to 27.

The two nations who were together –until Bangladesh became independent in Dec. 1971, have decided to bury the past in the interest of regional peace

The president asked High Commis­sioner Siddiqui to work on improving bilateral ties between the two countries with greater focus.

He underscored the need for enhancing commercial relations, business-to-business cooperation and people-to-people contacts for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Dr Alvi emphasized the need for enhancing bilateral cultural and political exchanges as well as cooperation in the field of sports. Dawn