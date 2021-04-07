TEXAS Murder-Suicide: Family of Six of Bangladesh Origin Found Dead

Two brothers killed four family members before killing themselves over the weekend in Allen, Texas. Their bodies were found Monday morning when a friend found a rambling suicide note describing what led up to this tragedy.

Police confirmed the identities of the victims of a Suicide Pact as Farbin Towhid, 19 – sister; Iren Islam, 56 – mother; Towhidul Islam, 54 – father; Altafun Nessa,77 – grandmother; Farhan Towhid, 19 – suspect; Tanvir Towhid, 21 – suspect.

Police got a call from Farhan’s friend about 1 a.m. Monday morning. “The friend had seen the post that his friend made on Instagram, and that’s what made him call and say that he was concerned for his wellbeing,” Allen Police Sgt. Jon Felty. Farhan’s post said why he was going to kill his family.

The family of six is part of a tight knit Bangladeshi community. The grandmother was visiting from their native Bangladesh.

“The mother-in-law was supposed to go back to Bangladesh next month,” Quamrul Ahsan, with the Bangladesh Association of North Texas told Fox4News.

The two boys were students at the University of Texas Austin. The sister had a full scholarship to NYU.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies, all dead from gunshot wounds. Police said the deaths are a result of a murder suicide — two of the brothers killing their family.

Police said Farhan Towhid linked a lengthy suicide note from his Instagram. In it he writes “Hey everyone. I killed myself and my family.” He goes on to talk about how he has battled depression since 9th grade.

According to a member of the community, the letter details as to why: “Both brothers were suffering from depression for many years,” the source tells DesPardes.

“The parents supported and helped them. Both brothers were taking medication and as per them sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t. One of them (younger) was kicked out of the university dorm when he shared his mental issues with his suite mates.”

In the suicide note, Farhan Towhid said in February of this year, his older brother — who was also battling depression — made a proposition. He wrote that his brother said, “If we can’t fix everything in a year we’ll kill ourselves and our family.”

The letter details the brother’s plan.

“The plan was simple. We get two guns. I take one and shoot my sister and grandma, while my brother kills our parents with the other. Then we take ourselves out.”

No explanation apart from his depression are mentioned as to why Farhan Towhid allegedly decided to carry out the plan.

“If I killed just myself, they would be miserable,” he wrote. “I love my family. I genuinely do. And that’s exactly why I decided to kill them.”

