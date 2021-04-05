THIS BUILDING in Hyderabad, India is SHAPED Like a FISH

Look around you. There are houses and buildings. What you see, however, is probably not eye-catching architecture. Here’s one in Hyderabad, the capital of southern India’s Telangana state. It’s Department of Fisheries building shaped like a fish makes the place known for The Charminar or Hyderabadi Biriyani, much more interesting to visit.

Pic by explorerrowan lauralot89 on tumblr

And this delicious egg has 13 floors and is located in Mumbai, India.

Both the architectural structures in the Tropic of Cancer are no pushovers as these two below:

Upside-down House in a small village in Szymbark, northern Poland, there’s a huge tourist attraction every year since 2007 because of a unique house designed by the philanthropist Daniel Czapiewski.

Basket Building: This beautiful basket is the headquarters of Longaberger Company in Newark, Ohio (USA). This unique building is famously known as the world’s largest basket:

