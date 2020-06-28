These FIVE Vincent Van Gogh Quotes, Video

IRSHAD SALIM — When I sign in my Facebook account, the usherette of this global multiplex cinema asks me “What do you have in mind, Irshad”. It’s Sunday in Islamabad and in New York, and I had this in my mind. Here it is…

“Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”

“I am still far from being what I want to be, but with God’s help I shall succeed.”

“If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.”

“Even the knowledge of my own fallibility cannot keep me from making mistakes. Only when I fall do I get up again.”

“I wish they would only take me as I am.”

Vincent Van Gogh

PS: A new digital art exhibit is opening in the first week of July in Toronto where a car will make its way through the immersive Vincent Van Gogh –imagine that you’re inside his paintings!

Curated by the author in Islamabad