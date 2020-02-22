Top 5 Most Powerful Arabs in Saudi Arabia

DESPARDES — Here are the highest-ranked Arabs originating from Saudi Arabia in Gulf Business’ annual Arab power list 2020:

Leading the pack this year, is the newly appointed chairman of the state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco, while its CEO Amin Naseer also ranked among the top five most powerful Arabs from the kingdom.

Two women made their way to the top five Saudi entries this year – Lubna Suliman Olayan, chairperson of Saudi British Bank, and HH Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi ambassador to the US.

Those on the list from the kingdom span across industries – from finance and energy to telecom.

1. Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Chairman, Aramco/Governor, PIF

Sector: Diversified

Overall rank: 1

2. HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Chairman, Kingdom Holding Company

Sector: Finance

Overall rank: 9

3. Amin Nasser

President and CEO, Saudi Aramco

Sector: Energy

Overall rank: 10

4. Lubna Suliman Olayan

Chairperson, Saudi British Bank

Sector: Finance

Overall rank: 11

5. HRH Reema bint Bandar Al Saud

Saudi ambassador to the US/Member of IOC committee

Sector: Diplomacy

Overall rank: 16