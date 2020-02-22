Top 5 Most Powerful Arabs in Saudi Arabia

DESPARDES — Here are the highest-ranked Arabs originating from Saudi Arabia in Gulf Business’ annual Arab power list 2020:
Leading the pack this year, is the newly appointed chairman of the state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco, while its CEO Amin Naseer also ranked among the top five most powerful Arabs from the kingdom.
Two women made their way to the top five Saudi entries this year – Lubna Suliman Olayan, chairperson of Saudi British Bank, and HH Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Saudi ambassador to the US.
Those on the list from the kingdom span across industries – from finance and energy to telecom.
1. Yasir Al-Rumayyan
Chairman, Aramco/Governor, PIF
Sector: Diversified
Overall rank: 1
2. HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Chairman, Kingdom Holding Company
Sector: Finance
Overall rank: 9
3. Amin Nasser
President and CEO, Saudi Aramco
Sector: Energy
Overall rank: 10
4. Lubna Suliman Olayan
Chairperson, Saudi British Bank
Sector: Finance
Overall rank: 11
5. HRH Reema bint Bandar Al Saud
Saudi ambassador to the US/Member of IOC committee
Sector: Diplomacy
Overall rank: 16