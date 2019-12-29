Turkey Issues New Visa Regulations for Saudi Visitors

AL-BILAD: The Turkish authorities have changed regulations for issuing entry visas to Saudi visitors.

Saudi nationals are required to apply online for entry visas on the electronic portal of the Turkish embassy.

The Turkish authorities have issued a circular in Arabic announcing that the new measure would take effect on the New Year — Wednesday (January 1, 2020).

Saudi nationals visiting Turkey have so far been issued with fast-tracked visas either on arrival at the airports or online via a special Turkish electronic service.

Meanwhile, the overall number of Saudi nationals visiting Turkey dropped by 23.32 per cent last October.

According to a report issued by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 519,946 Saudi nationals entered Turkey between January and October 2019, down from 687,113 during the same period last year, Almarsd reported.