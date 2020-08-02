UK Police Investigate Who’s Behind ‘Jay Patel’ After Record $68Mln Cash Seized

UK police have raided a home in London and arrested a 20-year-old Indian allegedly for being involved in organized crime and money laundering, says a source.

The police reportedly found 52 million pounds ($68 million) in hard currency from the house, “which is a record in the history of UK (Indian Rupees 206 crore 2 lakh 50 thousand)”, a source tells DesPardes.

The Scotland Yard is said to be investigating who is behind Jay Patel aka Jai Patel, the source adds.

Nearly 750 people have so far been arrested and guns and drugs have been seized in UK after detectives cracked the EncroChat system.

More than two tons of drugs, several dozen guns and £54m in suspect cash have been seized.

EncroChat is a top-secret communications system used by criminals to trade drugs and guns. It has been “successfully penetrated”, the National Crime Agency told BBC.

The NCA worked with forces across Europe on the UK’s “biggest and most significant” law enforcement operation.

Major crime figures were among over 800 Europe-wide arrests after messages on EncroChat were intercepted and decoded.

An earlier report said British Indian drug kingpin Shashi Dhar Sahnan is the most wanted fugitive in the UK. The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), which leads the fight against organized crime, rates Sahnan’s gang as one of the biggest crime syndicates in smuggling heroin in Europe.

Organized Crime Ring Busted in UK

Born in India and brought up in Britain, Sahnan now operates from Spain but still has his family in Leicester.

Sources say Sahnan’s linkages with Indian smuggling groups helped him to smuggle large quantities of the finest heroin into Europe and Britain.

Wedged between the world’s two largest areas of illicit opium production, Afghanistan and Myanmar, India has been a major transit route for opium-related drugs, including heroin, to Europe.