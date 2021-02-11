Viral Video: Mountaineer Sadpara Singing, Dancing ‘Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ke Qasm’

Internationally acclaimed Pakistani missing climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara’s video went viral on social media, –it shows the mountaineer singing and dancing amid rounds of claps by fellow climbers in a tent at an unknown location.

Pakistani journalist Mehreen Zahra Malik shared the video on Twitter.

Ali Sadpara singing “choor dunya, aa ja mayray wastay, hum ko ghayal kar gaya tayra situm, tum chalay aao paharon ke qasam” (forget the world and come for my sake, I was wounded by your absence, come to me for the sake of the mountains..) pic.twitter.com/yPs9Ow5BL3 — Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) February 7, 2021

The younger Sadpara, who was also with the three climbers up until the Bottleneck before having to retreat due to equipment issues, is staying with his relatives in Skardu since his return from K2 on Feb 7.

The Bottleneck is the most-used route to the summit of K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, in the Karakoram, on the border of Pakistan and China.

A high-altitude porter team is reportedly being formed to locate Sadpara and others near the killer mountain.

DAWN reports “plans are underway to set up a team of four high-altitude porters (HAPs) from the Gilgit-Baltistan region to help with ground activities once the climbers are spotted using aerial search”.