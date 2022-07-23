Habib Jalib Recites: ‘I Said This to Him’ (Video)

I said this to him… These hundred million… Are the epitome of ignorance… Their conscience has gone to sleep…

لمحات اور یادیں

حبیب جالب کی ایک نظم میں نے اس سے یہ کہا

Habib Jalib: ‘Mey Ne Us Se Yeh Kaha’

English translation @ Musheer (Advisor):

I said this to him

These hundred million

Are the epitome of ignorance

Their conscience has gone to sleep

Every ray of hope

Is lost in the darkness

This news is true

They are the living dead

Completely mindless

A disease of life

And you hold in your hands

The cure for their ills

You are the light of God

Wisdom and knowledge personified

The nation is with you

It is only through your grace

That the nation can be saved

You are the light of a new morning

After you there is only night

The few who speak out

Are all mischief makers

You should tear out their tongues

You should throttle their throats

Those proud of their eloquence

Their tongues are completely silent

There is calm in the land

There is an unexampled difference

Between yesterday and today

Only at their own expense

Are people in prison, under your rule

China

China is our friend

We’d give our lives for her

But the system that they have

Steer well clear of that

From far away say “salaam”

These hundred million asses

That are named the masses

Could surely never become rulers

You are the truth; they’re an illusion

My prayer is that

You remain President forever