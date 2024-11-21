A Lever is Needed to Make Change

“Give me a place to stand, and I will move the world” is a quote by the great scientist Archimedes. He is also reported to have said, “Give me a fulcrum and a place to stand—and I will move the world”.

Archimedes’ quote, “Give me a place to stand, and a lever long enough, and I will move the world,” is a metaphorical statement that speaks to the power of knowledge, innovation, and determination.

In essence, the quote suggests that with the right tools and resources, even the most daunting tasks can be accomplished.

The “ place to stand ” in the quote refers to a solid foundation or starting point ,

” in the quote , while the “lever long enough” refers to a tool or method that can amplify one’s efforts.

Taken together, these elements suggest that with a clear objective, a strong foundation, and the right tools, even the most impossible-seeming task can be accomplished.

Overall, the quote can be seen as an expression of the human desire to make a difference and leave a lasting impact on the world.

It encourages us to pursue knowledge, develop innovative ideas, and take action, even when faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Here’s an example:

If I recall -my random memory -I remember having learnt to follow: ‘Initiate, Enable, Facilitate, Execute, and Deliver’ mantra. The results were generally okay within the bandwidth of agony and ecstasy! The mantra I observed is a natural one; we bend the nature’s process in order to engineer things. We’re at times either on a hurry, or over expecting results or both.

by Irshad Salim. Aggregated and curated from sources available on the web.