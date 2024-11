From the World Bank Blogs: The 5 countries with the highest number of extreme poor ((those living on less than $1.90 a day) are (in descending order): India, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh. They also happen to be the most populous countries of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, the two regions that together account for 85 percent (629 million) of the world’s poor.

