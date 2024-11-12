About the Himalayan Mountain Series

by Sajid Manan Gurezii on Facebook:

The Himalaya mountain range is located in the Asian continent,

The Himalayan Mountains separate the plains of the Indian subcontinent from the Tibetan Plateau.

It has many of the highest peaks on earth

The highest peak in these mountains is Mount Everest (8,848 m).

The Himalayan mountain range includes more than 50 mountains each exceeding 7,200 meters high, and has 10 peaks of 14 peaks exceeding 8,000 meters

The Himalayan Mountain Range from the northwest is bordered by the Karakoram Mountains and the Hindukush Mountains Range, to the north is the Tibetan Plateau, to the south is the Indian Ganges Plain

The Himalaya Mountain Range can be distinguished from others from the mountain ranges surrounding it, but sometimes the term Himalaya may also include the Karakaram Mountain Range and other mountain ranges in Central Asia.

The Himalayan mountain range extends to 6 Asian countries namely: Nepal, India, Bhutan, Kashmir, China and Pakistan.

The top three countries dominate most of the mountain range.

Some of the major rivers in the world, i.e. the Indus River, the Ganges River and the Tsangbu-Brahmaputra River originate from the Himalayas, and the common aqueduct of these rivers is home to about 600 million people. The Himalayas hold a great place in the cultures of South Asia; many of the Himalayan peaks are sacred in both Hindu and Buddhist religions.

The Himalayan mountain range extends for a distance of more than 2413 km and is between 250 and 300 km wide, and is 8848 m high. The Himalayan Mountain Range consists of three parallel mountain ranges formed by the movement of the plates in ancient geological ages.

These smaller ranges are known as the Himalayan semi-series (Sewalk Hills in India) and are about 1200 m high. In parallel with this range, the range of low Himalayan mountains stretches between 2000 and 5000 m high.

The third range, which is called the Himalayan High Mountain Range, is the highest of the three ranges with a height of over 6000 m and lies north of the two previous ranges and contains a huge number of the world’s highest peaks such as Everest – the world’s tallest peak – K-2 and Kanchenjanga Peak.

