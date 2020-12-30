An Awesome Song By Kanika Kapoor (Video)

Kanika Kapoor mesmerizes her audience with “Murshed Mera” song. Must listen:

London-based Kanika was the first Bollywood celebrity to have been tested positive for COVID-19 –in March. The ‘Baby Doll’ singer advised her followers to practice self-isolation amid the massive health scare. “I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us,” the singer shared in a statement.

COVID cases in India are crossing 10 million mark, reports say.

“The COVID-19 experience made me stronger and a better version of myself,” the singer said in an exclusive interview with TOI. She found herself in the midst of a major controversy when she tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after she returned from London and was seen at social gatherings in Lucknow.

The official teaser of her Jugni 2.0 ft. is out now.