WATCH Famed Mohd. Rafi Song ‘O Duniya Ke Rakhwale’ and a BBC Report On the Singer (Video)

A recent BBC take in Hindi (2nd video below) on renowned subcontinental playback singer Mohammad Rafi who sang the song ‘O Duniya Ke Rakhwale’ -famous music director Naushad (in the first video below) discusses his and Rafi’s efforts to produce one of the most evergreen Urdu songs of the subcontinent. PS: ‘O Duniya Ke Rakhwale’ means to me, ‘O the So-Called Guardians of this World’:

O Duniya Ke Rakhwaale: Music by Naushad; Lyrics by Shakeel Badayuni

Rafi (passed away in December 1984 at the age of 56) is considered to have been one of the greatest and the most influential singers of the subcontinent. He rendered playback singing in more than 14 languages –including one in English. BBC News’ recent take on Rafi:

WhatsApp share of the BBC video from Aijaz, UAE and input from Irshad Salim, Karachi. “I’m crazy about Rafi songs,” says Aijaz. So is most in the subcontinent and beyond!