From Brick Kiln to Medical College: The Inspirational Journey of Sarfaraz

by Mohammad Alamullah at Clarion India: Once a labourer carrying bricks under the scorching sun, Sarfaraz’s remarkable journey to gaining admission into the prestigious Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College for an MBBS degree showcases grit, determination, and the transformative power of education.

Born into a family with limited financial resources, Sarfaraz’s childhood was marked by hardships. His father, also a labourer, earned a meagre daily wage, barely enough to feed the family of six. Despite these challenges, Sarfaraz excelled in his studies, harbouring the dream of joining the National Defence Academy (NDA).

An unfortunate accident dashed his NDA aspirations, but Sarfaraz did not let despair consume him. “Life was never easy, but giving up was never an option,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a glimmer of hope in Sarfaraz’s life. With financial assistance from the government, his family bought a smartphone. This device became Sarfaraz’s lifeline, as he used free YouTube tutorials and online ed-tech platforms to prepare for the NEET, India’s highly competitive medical entrance exam.

“I studied through free YouTube videos initially and then enrolled in an online course with a concession in fees. It changed everything for me,” Sarfaraz said.

For three years, Sarfaraz juggled gruelling physical labour and relentless academic preparation. His daily routine involved carrying 400 bricks under the blazing sun for a wage of Rs 300, followed by seven hours of uninterrupted study…

