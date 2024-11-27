Madhubala Has a New Home

From The Express Tribune: Madhubala was transferred in a semi-conscious state in a special container under the supervision of Four Paws, a global animal welfare organisation based in Vienna, Austria.

A contingent of police escorted the vehicle shifting the female elephant to Safari Park while traffic police were deployed on Lyari Expressway, Sohrab Goth and Abul Hasan Isfahani Road to keep the road clear for a safe and unhindered passage of Madhubala’s trailer. Besides the vehicle of Four Paws team, an ambulance from 1122 also accompanied Madhubala.

After the shifting was completed, mission leader Dr Aamir Khalil said that Madhubala was not fully sedated during the travel from Zoo to Safari Park. The successful operation was the result of months-long hard work, he said and expressed the hope that Madhubala would like her new home.

A special enclosure and swimming pool have been prepared for Madhubala in the Safari Park so that she can enjoy better living facilities. The decision to transfer Madhubala was taken two years ago after the death of the elephant Noor Jahan.

More here.