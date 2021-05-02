COVID in INDIA: A Pakistani Singer’s Heart Touching Song (Video)

‘Let’s fight the COVID-19 together’, sings a young Pakistani singer as his country’s eastern neighbor India faces the crisis. Scientists are studying what led to the current surge in cases in India. The huge South Asian country with a population of 1.37 billion (second to China) posted a record daily rise of 401,993 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Health experts fear that the terrible scenes now unfolding in India – where people are dying in hospital corridors, on roads and in their homes, while car parks are being turned into cremation grounds – could be repeated in many other economically fragile nations in the region. “The new variant from India has spread globally. Some scientists are predicting that it can strike Pakistan badly over the next few days,” a senior Pakistani official says.