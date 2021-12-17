DHAKA INSIGHT: 50 Years of Dec 16

IRSHAD SALIM: Here’s my 2nd insight (of many) on what some of the factors I believe led to Dhaka Debacle in December 1971. The 1st insight written on it in Dec., 2020, is also included -for those who may have missed reading it earlier.

Jinnah’s two-nations doctrine -which gave birth to Pakistan and India (as British colonialism in the sub-continent wrapped up in 1947) has no boundaries, I believe. States once formed have, due to the territorial integrity & sovereignty mantra that gives them recognition.

The author spent his childhood and adolescence in Khulna, former East Pakistan (Bangladesh since 1972) during the period 1956 thru 1971. Some of the 34 of his poems published in ‘Sometime Somewhere’ (circa 1977) capture Dhaka episode’s contours as they developed and encircled sensitivities.