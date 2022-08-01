WATCH: A Dump in Karachi, The Zero Waste Colony of New Delhi, and…

IRSHAD SALIM – Last week, I watched three different videos at three different WhatsApp forums I’m privileged to be a member of. Together they characterize –in my view, the lead/lag syndrome between problem-solving and solution finding. When there’s a disconnect between the bottom-up and the top-bottom such as in Karachi, ‘paralysis of analysis’ is the desert on the dinner table:

A dump in Karachi: Leaf composting, leachate collection & treatment, and a combination of both may be the solution.

Not that the top-down responsibilities traditionally embedded in city governance ought to be or can be or should be written off at all.

The zero waste colony in New Delhi is one of the slivers of bottom-up solutions which takes the sheen off the ‘disconnect’ and the ‘paralysis of analysis’ syndrome.

Bottom-up and top-down yin yang go hand-in-hand though, in order to build up the idea of clean and healthy streets, neighborhoods, towns, cities, mega cities, etc.

Ideas that work; must have started as a laughable one, laughed at, to its functional level.

In other words, when things don’t work, and the problem needs to be resolved — undisruptionally, some level of imagineering at the grass-root albeit street level is helpful.

Find a way (solution) to park (resolve) the problem.

At times, and sometime most of the time, solutions are us, within ourselves. Here’s a candid one (below). It was WhatsApped to me in 2020, when in a chat with a gentleman, he realized that I was a resident of Karachi also but decades ago.

Fast forward, these two video clips (below) curated together and edited for clarity, is another candid ‘solutions are us, within ourselves’ short:

Years ago, one of my supervisors overseas once said: “Salim, you need three things in you to succeed: You have to be a dreamer of course, and a hard/smart worker to turn ideas into reality but a son of a g**n” to make it.” This probably fits the handling of the waste issue also.

Every problem is like the waste, and every waste is like a problem –just like the two sides of a coin. Adopting the ‘heads I win, tail you lose’ mantra, I take it, the ‘son-of-a-gun’ thing my supervisor had said decades back, may be is THE coin!