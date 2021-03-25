Ertugrul Theme Song, ‘Real Aurat March’ at Pakistan Day Parade

Internet Magazine
22nd Year of Alternative to Breaking News, Report
A Turkish military band brought the theme song of the famous TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi to life during the Pakistan Day Parade in Islamabad on Thursday.
This is the Real Aurat March that we all Love & Support.❤️#PakistanDayParade pic.twitter.com/mICe2IMptb— JahanZaib (@JahanZaibb_) March 25, 2021
The powerful image ♥️ That what we call equal rights and Aurat March #PakistanDayParade pic.twitter.com/aeK8IEXbRv— Shazziya Mehmood (@shaziyaaM) March 25, 2021
