Ertugrul Theme Song, ‘Real Aurat March’ at Pakistan Day Parade

March 25, 2021
A Turkish military band brought the theme song of the famous TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi to life during the Pakistan Day Parade in Islamabad on Thursday.

