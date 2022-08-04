WATCH: From a Village in Punjab to Washington

First US Pakistani for Congress: More Americans of Pakistan-origin in Congress can influence US domestic and foreign policy in a way that would help their domestic constituency as well as Pakistan.

Dr Asif Mahmood, a Pakistani American, is running for US Congress from California. He’s one of the top races in the country that the Democratic party has identified as a potential Red to Blue seat.

This is the first time a Pakistani has reached this far in the US corridors of power. He talks with Najma Minhas, Editor Global Village Space Magazine, and explains why the Pakistani community has not been politically active; what it needs to do to break into the US political system and the benefits for future generations:

