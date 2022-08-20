Genghis Khan and the Mongols

9 Things You May Not Know About Genghis Khan:

He installed one of the first international postal systems.

He was tolerant of different religions.

Some of his most trusted generals were former enemies.

He rarely left a score unsettled.

“Genghis” wasn’t his real name.

He had a rough childhood.

There is no definitive record of what he looked like.

No one knows how he died or where he is buried.

The Soviets tried to snuff out his memory in Mongolia.

9 Unbelievable Stories about Genghis Khan and the Mongol Empire:

The Time Genghis Khan Hired the Enemy.

He Nearly Erased a City from the History Books.

He Destroyed an Empire for Killing a Messenger.

The Time Genghis Khan Staked the Heads of His Enemies.

The Mongols Killed Everyone Who Buried Genghis Khan.

They Stacked Bones Into Piles the Size of Mountains.

Khan would overpay and allow merchants to continue what they were doing (overcharging) to keep peace between the Mongols and the Muslim nations, and keep the trade routes alive.

Khan Killed His Own Brother Over a Fish.

He Married His Daughters Off for Control.

Genghis Khan did not conquer lands east of the River Indus. He turned back.

Genghis Khan was a great ruler who was equal parts military genius, political statesman and bloodthirsty conqueror. “He is one of the most misunderstood and mis-portrayed historical figures of all times; and this miss portrayal may be deliberate. Western historians despise the fact that a non-European was far greater than Alexander, Caesar or Napoleon”. More here.–