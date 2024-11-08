Poem: Hiding Places | by Jack Micheline

Image for Illustration Purposes: Picasso’s Blue Room

There are hiding places in my room

where beautiful poems are hidden

Poems hidden away in boxes

on sheets of brown paper

Poems of spirit and magic

workers hands hidden in boxes

beautiful thighs

there are blue skies hidden in my room

dolphins and seagulls

the heaving of breasts and oceans

there are skies in my room

there are flies in my room

there are streets in my room

there are a thousand nights hidden in boxes

there are drunks in my poems

there are a million stars on the roof of my room

all hidden away in boxes

there are steps down side streets

there is a crazed eye of a poet in my room

there are old Arabs exploring the desert near Escalon

there are sparrows and bluebirds and wildcats in my room

there are elephants and tigers

there are skinny Italian girls in my room

there are letters from Peru and England

and Germany and Russia in my room

There are the steps of Odessa in my room

the Volga river in my room

there are dreams in the night of my room

there are flowers

there is the dance of affirmation in my room

the steps of young poets carrying knapsacks full of poems

there are the Pictures of an Exhibition in my room

Moussorgsky and Shostakovich

and Charlie Mingus in my room

Composers and painters all singing in my room

all hidden away in boxes

one night when the moon is full

they will come out and do a dance

by Jack Micheline

from Poetic Outlaws