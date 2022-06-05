Khan Talking Points: Default, Denuclearization, Strong Army

Deposed Pakistani premier and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday (June 1) said that “Pakistan is going towards a default. If that happens then which institution will be [worst] hit? The army. After it is hit, what concession will be taken from us? Denuclearization.”

In an interview with anchorperson Sami Ibrahim for Bol News program Tajzia, the PTI chief said that if Pakistan were to lose its nuclear deterrent capability, it would be fragmented into three pieces. “If the right decisions aren’t made at this time then the country is going towards suicide,” he warned.

“If the establishment doesn’t make the right decisions then I can assure in writing that [before everyone else] they and the army will be destroyed because what will become of the country if it goes bankrupt,” he said.

Khan at a public rally on Saturday (June 4) said the country was in danger -he warned and added that as per the National Security Policy that was unveiled during the PTI government, the army alone could not protect the country unless its economy was also strong. “The Soviet Union was a power that rivaled the US but when its economy went down, it broke into pieces. If leaders like me do not tell [the nation] where the country is going, we will make a mistake.”

He told the Bol News Tajzia program that it was imperative for the country to have a “strong army” due to the threat posed by the enemies but said there was also the need to strike a “balance” between having a strong army and a strong government.

Khan at the Saturday rally reiterated that fair and transparent elections were the “only way out” of the crises the country was facing. On Wednesday, the PTI Chairman told Bol News program Tajzia that the country would descend into a civil war if elections were not announced.

Dawn report: “…as panic continues to grow over its inability to start working on fixing the economy”, the newspaper’s “editorial called for the PML-N to firmly decide its future course of action, saying: “It’s time to lead or get out of the way.””

Source: Dawn, Express Tribune, Bol Video clip on social media