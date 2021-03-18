Islamabad Resident Ghazanfar’s Love For Flowers

Pakistan Video

March 17, 2021
85-year-old Ghazanfar has been growing flowers and curating his home garden since he was young. “These flowers and the garden make me feel good all the time and keep me young at heart”, says the Islamabad resident.

