‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ and the Magic of Slow Burn

Haaniya Farrukh in The Express Tribune: Drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has driven its audience to a riotous appreciation that reaches far beyond the nation’s borders. Amassing millions of views on each episode uploaded on YouTube, the series takes us through the unsteady domestic lives of Sharjeena and Mustafa, who navigate the difficulties of love and honour in tandem after an eleventh-hour marital compromise.

The narrative explores the bearing of financial and familial burdens on unprepared married couples, as well as the consequences of denouncing tradition to rescue dignity. Fans have praised the drama for its poised portrayal of an ordinary love story. Here’s a thorough breakdown of why the series has acquired international love.

A headstrong girl

Eldest daughters unite! As in the case with many Pakistani female leads, we are introduced to this bubbly, gem of a protagonist with all the light that the drama serial has to offer. The audience is led astray with the impression that Sharjeena is the perfect role model until we are shown the contrary. Hania Aamir’s subtlety dazzles in the independent force that is Sharjeena—a character who is prone to suppressing her own feelings due to an enormous, misguided regard for the feelings of others. While an argument can be made that not much substance is given to this character, which might prompt a debate over whether or not the show passes the Bechdel test, it is also reasonable to investigate the intent behind this.

Often, the first daughter pushes her interests aside to prioritise what is necessary. With respect to that, Sharjeena has an ingrained sense of responsibility that is frequently at odds with her identity. She is a bibliophile, but we only see that in the brief moments when she’s truly relaxing. Any sibling-raiser, third-parent girl can relate. The plight is real.

Is it the quelling of her tears that makes her a beloved character? Of course not. It is instead the fact that she does cry. She’s not your typical girlboss; she is a soulful being like all the rest of us. She’s human, and she does steal moments to expel grief, though privately. Like all else in her life, her emotions too are systematic, reserved only for the right occasions. That is until she is tied to a life partner who shows her flavours of life never seen before.

More here.

(NOTE: There are English subtitles. Watch it. Fantastic exploration of love)