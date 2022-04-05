TWO Social Media Videos on Vote of No Confidence Move in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the president to dissolve parliament and hold an election after the no-confidence motion against Khan was dismissed. Pakistan’s president has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of PM Khan. The deputy speaker declared the motion for a no-confidence vote against Khan unconstitutional and part of a plot by “foreign powers” to interfere in Pakistan’s democracy.

March 28, 2022

The opposition, which was hoping to unseat prime minister Khan, has cried foul. No prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever completed the full five-year term.