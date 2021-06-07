Money Laundering, Terror Finance: Pakistan Expected to Graduate to FATF’s ‘Compliant List’

Pakistan will graduate from FATF Asia Pacific Group’s “Grey List” to “Compliant List” sometime in June, says a local TV news channel. “It took more than 2 years of concerted efforts to comply with the APG conditions on merit”.

“Getting into the Compliant List means Pakistan will not ever get into the Grey List or the Black List,” says the report.

Pakistan reportedly met 31 out of 40 conditions to comply with fair reporting & due process of law procedures against money laundering & terror financing. 14 Federal and 3 provincial laws have been amended to meet APG’s conditions against money laundering & terror financing.

The development which could be formally announced after June, will enable Pakistan to access better loans, investment and transactions on global basis.