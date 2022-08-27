Pakistan Floods 2022: ‘Most Misgoverned Parts Are Worst Hit’

IRSHAD SALIM — The OCHA Humanitarian Advisory Team (HAT) in Pakistan has published its latest situation report (SitRep). It covers the period from 13 to 26 August 2022.

Sixty-six districts have been officially declared to be ‘calamity hit’ by the Government of Pakistan (says the report) – 31 in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, nine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and three in Punjab.

“Most misgoverned parts of Pakistan are worst hit. Is it a coincidence?,” an analyst says when DesPardes, asked him to comment on the report.

“It is not a coincidence,” analyst Amb. G R Baloch, who is also an academia says. The flood damages are the cumulative outcome of bad Governance, lack of planning, and mega corruption”. According to him, nature is always kind to its creatures specially humans, “alas we bring ruin to ourselves with bad deeds.” He plans to take the floods matter up the ladder. “I am proposing a high level inquiry commission to inquire into these factors and come up with National Policy on DRR by mainstreaming it in our entire Governance Structure at all tiers.”

All the best to him.

A political activist says “all rivers flow this way, that’s why…and dams built during God’s era have all broken down.”

In his view, “all flood water destroying all provinces are flowing from KPK.” He was alluding to the Kabul river overflow, when asked to comment why two provinces, Balochistan and Sindh are worst hit.

A water resources professional in Karachi agrees that misgovernance and corruption over the decades have come to the forefront among all the issues behind lack of managing the floods, despite reports suggesting Pakistan being the forntline of Climate Change.

“During the last 40 years, no dams, or check dams, nor retention basins or detention basins, etc. were built for the mega management of surface water resources. The focus has been and continues to be on importing petroleum and not harnessing hydro resources,” the professional adds.

Rainfall, nationwide, the report says, is 2.87 times higher than the national 30-year average, with some provinces receiving more than five times as much rainfall as their 30-year average.

“The situation remains dynamic, and many more districts have been affected; “the number of calamity-declared districts is expected to rise as rains continue to fall.”

According to the SitRep, “humanitarian situation is expected to worsen as communities and infrastructure are increasingly unable to cope with ongoing heavy rainfall. Download the SitRep here >

OPPORTUNITIES in CRISIS

ENGR. MASOOD SHAIKH (Tehran-based, of Pakistan origin) shares his views with DesPardes, “There are 3 remedies/solutions to a flood: Either direct it to beneath the earth water reservoirs, or direct it to man-made dams. Many many small dams can be and should be constructed. Thirdly, direct it to the sea via pre-constructed conduits. Each and every drop of rain water is like pure gold. We must conserve it drop by drop. Otherwise we have to pay the price through unwanted calamities. WATER is LIFE. If we do not harness it, water is death.”

